Tech
Cyber Monday Deals: Discounts on Apple Products You Can’t Miss
NEW YORK, NY — Cyber Monday is offering significant discounts on Apple products, making it one of the best times to buy for tech enthusiasts. Whether you’re seeking a new iPad, Apple Watch, or MacBook, the deals available today could be the best you’ll find all year.
The Wirecutter Deals team has identified top discounts on Apple gadgets, tracking prices rigorously to highlight the best offers. Apple is known for its high-quality products, but this is the time to find truly worthwhile discounts.
For instance, the latest AirPods are available for around $220, boasting excellent sound quality and active noise cancellation features. Additionally, the iPad Pro, equipped with a powerful M3 processor, is available at prices starting as low as $525.
There are also deals on the newest Apple Watch models, noted for their health and fitness features. The always-on display and longer battery life make them attractive options. The Series 11 model is currently discounted to just under $400.
Shoppers looking for laptops can find the MacBook Air priced at about $749, providing solid performance with the latest M4 chip. This is a compact option for those needing power in a portable size.
Accessories are not left out. Bluetooth trackers like the AirTag can be found for around $65 for a four-pack, making them a budget-friendly option for keeping tabs on personal belongings.
The Cyber Monday discounts on Apple products are expected to attract a lot of interest, so potential buyers are encouraged to act quickly as many items may sell out. For a complete list of the best deals, shoppers should visit reputable tech review sites.
Recent Posts
- Eli Manning Responds to Ole Miss Coaching Rumors Amid Kiffin Departure
- Patriots Prepare for Giants Amid Captain’s Key Contributions
- Kimora Lee Simmons Returns to Reality TV with New Series on E!
- Drake Maye Leads Early Pro Bowl Voting as NFL Stars Shine
- Mike Kafka Faces Do-or-Die Moment as Giants Face Patriots
- Damien Leone Hints Rhea Ripley May Join ‘Terrifier 4’
- Randy Moss’s 1998 Thanksgiving Game Still Resonates with NFL Fans
- Disney’s Holiday Spectacular Returns for Its 10th Anniversary This December
- Trump Selects New Fed Chair Amid Economic Uncertainty
- Drake Maye’s Wife Charms Fans in Holiday Video Amid Brady Comparisons
- Patriots Face Giants in Monday Night Showdown Despite Key Injuries
- Blues Face Ducks Without Key Players Tonight
- Kayshon Boutte Thrives as New England Patriots Receiver Amid Challenges
- Patriots Surge Under Vrabel’s Vision as Playoffs Approach
- Independent Station Upgrades Systems for Enhanced Workflow and Revenue
- NHL Showdowns: Penguins-Flyers Rivalry Resumes, Devils Host Blue Jackets
- Louisville Dominates Kentucky in Rivalry Showdown, Wins 41-0
- Culturati 50 Highlights Influential Voices from 2025
- USWNT Aims for Strong Finish Against Italy in Final Match of 2025
- Brenden Dillon Celebrates Milestone 1,000th NHL Game Tonight