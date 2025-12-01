Cyber Monday Deals: Discounts on Apple Products You Can’t Miss

NEW YORK, NY — Cyber Monday is offering significant discounts on Apple products, making it one of the best times to buy for tech enthusiasts. Whether you’re seeking a new iPad, Apple Watch, or MacBook, the deals available today could be the best you’ll find all year.

The Wirecutter Deals team has identified top discounts on Apple gadgets, tracking prices rigorously to highlight the best offers. Apple is known for its high-quality products, but this is the time to find truly worthwhile discounts.

For instance, the latest AirPods are available for around $220, boasting excellent sound quality and active noise cancellation features. Additionally, the iPad Pro, equipped with a powerful M3 processor, is available at prices starting as low as $525.

There are also deals on the newest Apple Watch models, noted for their health and fitness features. The always-on display and longer battery life make them attractive options. The Series 11 model is currently discounted to just under $400.

Shoppers looking for laptops can find the MacBook Air priced at about $749, providing solid performance with the latest M4 chip. This is a compact option for those needing power in a portable size.

Accessories are not left out. Bluetooth trackers like the AirTag can be found for around $65 for a four-pack, making them a budget-friendly option for keeping tabs on personal belongings.

The Cyber Monday discounts on Apple products are expected to attract a lot of interest, so potential buyers are encouraged to act quickly as many items may sell out. For a complete list of the best deals, shoppers should visit reputable tech review sites.