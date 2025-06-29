Cybercriminals Target Airlines Amid Summer Travel Surge

San Francisco, California – A notorious cybercriminal group has turned its focus on the aviation sector, breaching the computer networks of several airlines in the United States and Canada this month, FBI sources and cybersecurity experts confirmed on Saturday.

This ongoing hacking campaign has raised alarms among top cybersecurity executives at major airlines. The group, known as “Scattered Spider,” is infamous for its aggressive tactics aimed at extorting or embarrassing its victims. While the hacks have not compromised airline safety, they come at a crucial time as the busy summer travel season begins.

This rise in cyberattacks marks the third major business sector in two months to be targeted, following similar incidents in healthcare and retail. The FBI revealed that Scattered Spider targets major corporations and their IT contractors, putting many businesses in the airline ecosystem at possible risk. “Trusted vendors and contractors could be at risk,” stated the FBI on Friday.

Airlines like WestJet and Hawaiian Airlines are still assessing the repercussions of the incidents, with both airlines assuring that their operations remain unaffected. WestJet reported a “cybersecurity incident” that hindered access to some software systems earlier this month.

Aakin Patel, former chief information security officer for Las Vegas’ main airport, noted that the lack of operational disruptions may point to effective internal network separation and contingency planning at these airlines.

According to Jeffey Troy, president of the Aviation ISAC, firms in the aviation sector are on alert for attacks motivated by financial gain, with the geopolitical climate contributing to an uptick in threats. “Our members are keenly aware of these risks,” he said.

As the investigation proceeds, more victims from the aviation industry could emerge. Cybersecurity professionals within these airlines are actively monitoring the situation, with firms like Mandiant providing support for recovery efforts. Scattered Spider is known for using social engineering tactics, such as posing as employees during phone calls, to infiltrate corporate networks.

The group gained notoriety in 2023 for high-profile breaches at major casinos and hotels. Their targeting patterns indicate a focus on one sector for extended periods, raising concerns over their recent activity in the airline industry.