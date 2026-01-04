Cyberpunk 2077 Characters Join Wuthering Waves in Surprising Crossover

LOS ANGELES, CA — Characters from the Cyberpunk 2077 universe are making their way into a new game, Wuthering Waves, in an unexpected crossover. The collaboration, which connects the dystopian world of Night City with the whimsical universe of Wuthering Waves, was announced during a livestream and is slated for sometime in 2026.

Cyberpunk 2077, developed by CD Projekt Red, initially faced significant backlash upon its release in December 2020. Critics and players alike pointed out missing features, poor optimization, and unexpected in-game outcomes. However, the studio managed to regain player trust through the 2.0 Update and the Phantom Liberty expansion launched in 2023, which received widespread acclaim.

The crossover will feature characters from Cyberpunk Edgerunners, an animated series that has also garnered praise from fans. While specific details remain sparse, speculation among fans suggests characters like David, Lucy, and Rebecca could become playable in Wuthering Waves. These characters are favored due to their unique abilities in hacking and combat.

News of the collaboration first emerged in April 2025 during a livestream where the announcement was humorously framed as a hacking incident, enhancing the intrigue surrounding the project. As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding which characters will join Wuthering Waves or how many there will be.

CD Projekt Red has a history of collaborating with other developers, including a 2024 crossover with Fortnite that introduced characters V and Johnny Silverhand. In each case, these partnerships have merged the gritty themes of Cyberpunk with diverse game worlds, broadening its appeal.

As anticipation builds for the Wuthering Waves crossover, fans continue to share their thoughts about which characters they want to see. The official release date is still under wraps, but the developer’s promise of a 2026 timeline keeps excitement alive within the community.