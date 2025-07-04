Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Announced at Anime Expo

Los Angeles, CA – During a panel at this year’s Anime Expo, CD PROJEKT RED announced the creation of a new standalone anime series titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. The announcement took place on July 4, 2025, as part of a special livestreamed event featuring key creators from the original series.

The panel, dubbed “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Behind the Scenes With its Creators,” included story writer and producer Bartosz Sztybor, voice actors Emi Lo (Lucy Kushinada) and Zach Aguilar (David Martinez), along with host Joey “The Anime Man” Bizinger. Notably, the series director, Hiroyuki Imaishi, made a surprise appearance.

Sztybor revealed the collaboration between CD PROJEKT RED and animation studio TRIGGER to bring the new series to life, stating, “David’s story might be over, but there’s plenty more to discover in Night City.” He emphasized excitement about the opportunity for a “raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge,” suggesting a shift in tone for this sequel.

Kai Ikarashi will direct Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, marking his directorial debut. Ikarashi shared his enthusiasm in a video message, expressing motivations behind the anime’s new storyline. The visual reveal included the official logo and poster art.

According to Sztybor, the new series will be darker and sadder than its predecessor, with a fresh perspective from a younger creative team. He humorously reassured audiences to temper their excitement with the reminder that, “David’s dead.”

The panel concluded with an invitation to a closed-door viewing of teaser footage at the Peacock Theater later that evening. Though details about the series’ release date remain unclear, anticipation builds as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is now in production and planned for future release on Netflix.