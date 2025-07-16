Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 Launches July 17 with New Features

Night City, 2025 — CD Projekt Red announced that the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 will be available on July 17. This update promises to enhance the driving experience and introduce exciting new features for players.

The Patch 2.3 livestream is set for Wednesday, July 16, at 5:00 PM CEST, providing updates and insights into the new content. Paweł Sasko, Associate Game Director of Cyberpunk 2077, and Adrien Jouannet, Lead Designer at Virtuos, will present the latest improvements. In a press release, Sasko said, “We’re driving into Patch 2.3 of Cyberpunk 2077 to check what’s under the hood of the newest update.”

Patch 2.3 will feature an overhaul of the vehicles, including expanded customization options. Players can expect to find new twintone tech for more personalization across almost all vehicles in Night City. Additionally, three new cars and one motorcycle will be added, requiring players to complete quests to unlock them.

Among the most exciting new features is Autodrive, which allows players to reach marked destinations without needing to control the vehicle. This feature becomes available after completing the Delemain side quest and utilizes a taxi service for convenient travel.

The update also includes significant improvements to Photo Mode, expanding character and lighting options for enhanced gameplay visuals. These upgrades aim to make Night City more immersive for players.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 will launch on July 17, following a delay initially planned for June 26. CD Projekt Red’s commitment to providing quality content has fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming changes.