Entertainment
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Experiment With NPC Murders in Night City
LOS ANGELES, CA — Players of Cyberpunk 2077 have taken their gameplay to new extremes by murdering almost every non-playable character (NPC) in Night City. This experiment aims to see how the game’s law enforcement system reacts to such chaotic actions.
The wanted system in Cyberpunk 2077 shares similarities with the notorious system seen in the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series. In GTA, a player’s criminal actions are graded on a scale from one to five stars, increasing in intensity from minor offenses to major crimes.
In a video by the YouTube channel ‘Trip Tease,’ players killed 2,077 NPCs in a brave attempt to test the limits of Cyberpunk 2077’s wanted system. While law enforcement in Cyberpunk may not be as aggressive as in GTA, it is still brutal. Players reported that law enforcement seemingly spawns out of nowhere to enforce the law.
“This is entertainment,” commented user vihaanmhatre2614 on the video. Another user, wickedbrain9069, stated, “Genius,” praising the chaotic gameplay.
Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Fans are now curious about future games from the same developers, including The Witcher 4, and if they will include a similar system to track player crimes.
Players are also exploring additional content in Cyberpunk 2077. Mods created by users such as BlackICE allow access to areas in the game normally locked to players. For example, parts of the Red Dirt bar and Club Atlantis, which are only accessible during specific missions, can be explored more freely with these modifications.
These mods have become popular among players looking to uncover hidden elements of the game world. While some mods offer new content, others simply unlock locations that were already part of the game’s environment.
