Entertainment
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Speculate Amidst DLC Rumors
Warsaw, Poland — CD Projekt Red has responded to player speculation regarding potential DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. The developer announced an in-game event set for September 4, while delivering disappointing news about future expansions.
The announcement was prompted by a teaser post featuring a message from President Rosalind Myers of the game’s fictional government, the N.U.S.A. The post invited players to join the fight against a new cybersecurity threat, sending the Cyberpunk 2077 community into a frenzy with speculation about a major update or expansion.
However, CD Projekt Red clarified on September 3 that they will not unveil any new DLC this month. Instead, the September 4 event will celebrate the second anniversary of the Phantom Liberty expansion, released in 2023. “Just FYI, this isn’t any sort of announcement or reveal about new content coming to the game,” the studio stated. “It’s part of an activity tied to the Phantom Liberty anniversary we’re celebrating this month.”
The rumor mill had been spinning since June 2025, when a developer’s LinkedIn profile listed Cyberpunk 2077 DLC as an active project. This fueled speculation that a second expansion could be underway, particularly after it was noted that development studio Virtuous had worked on Cyberpunk 2077.
Despite the confirmation about no new content, there is an undercurrent of hope among fans that some form of new content could be on the way, whether it’s additional missions or other features. CD Projekt Red has not ruled out future updates, leaving fans eager for news.
With the upcoming event rapidly approaching on September 4, fans and players will soon find out more about what this mysterious announcement will entail.
Recent Posts
- Harrison Ford and the Bond Role That Got Away
- Alex Morgan Believes NWSL Can Attract Top Talent Despite Salary Cap
- Hailee Steinfeld Discusses New Role in Vampire Film ‘Sinners’
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Ray-Ban Event with Bold Look
- Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Prepares for 2025 Season
- Officer Shot, Suspect Dead in Waikato Break-In Incident
- UNC Celebrates Collaborative Research on Biological Materials and Disease Prevention
- Dion Dawkins Celebrates Launch of Protector of the Year Award
- Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants Launches Today
- Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Leaves Family with $220 Million Fortune
- Lenny Kravitz Joins MTV VMAs as Presenter and Nominee
- Megan Moroney and Diane Warren Host Inspiring Nashville Event
- A Look Back at Memorable MTV VMA Moments Ahead of 2025 Ceremony
- Bills and Ravens Clash in Anticipated AFC Showdown
- Buffalo Bills Face Ravens in Week 1 Showdown
- Tate McRae Dazzles at 2025 VMAs in Stunning White Gown
- 2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards
- The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty