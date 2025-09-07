Cyberpunk 2077 Players Speculate Amidst DLC Rumors

Warsaw, Poland — CD Projekt Red has responded to player speculation regarding potential DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. The developer announced an in-game event set for September 4, while delivering disappointing news about future expansions.

The announcement was prompted by a teaser post featuring a message from President Rosalind Myers of the game’s fictional government, the N.U.S.A. The post invited players to join the fight against a new cybersecurity threat, sending the Cyberpunk 2077 community into a frenzy with speculation about a major update or expansion.

However, CD Projekt Red clarified on September 3 that they will not unveil any new DLC this month. Instead, the September 4 event will celebrate the second anniversary of the Phantom Liberty expansion, released in 2023. “Just FYI, this isn’t any sort of announcement or reveal about new content coming to the game,” the studio stated. “It’s part of an activity tied to the Phantom Liberty anniversary we’re celebrating this month.”

The rumor mill had been spinning since June 2025, when a developer’s LinkedIn profile listed Cyberpunk 2077 DLC as an active project. This fueled speculation that a second expansion could be underway, particularly after it was noted that development studio Virtuous had worked on Cyberpunk 2077.

Despite the confirmation about no new content, there is an undercurrent of hope among fans that some form of new content could be on the way, whether it’s additional missions or other features. CD Projekt Red has not ruled out future updates, leaving fans eager for news.

With the upcoming event rapidly approaching on September 4, fans and players will soon find out more about what this mysterious announcement will entail.