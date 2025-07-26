Cyclists Gear Up for Challenging Stage 20 of Tour de France

NANTUA, France — The penultimate stage of the 2025 Tour de France kicks off Saturday, covering 184.2 kilometers from Nantua to Pontarlier. Riders will face four categorized climbs and nearly 3,000 meters of elevation gain, setting the stage for a fierce day of racing.

As the peloton leaves the high mountains behind, the challenging route features no major climbs but rolling terrain that could catch many off guard. The most demanding ascent could be the Côte de Thésy, a short but sharp climb averaging 8.9% gradient.

With the general classification largely defined, this stage presents a prime opportunity for breakaway specialists and opportunistic teams to seek victory. Some teams have yet to secure a stage win, making the effort even more intense.

“Every rider will be eager for a win, especially those who have not yet had a chance to shine,” said Wout van Aert of Visma | Lease a Bike. “We’ve got to stay focused and take advantage of any opportunities that arise during the stage.”

Riders like Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) are speculated to take bold moves as the race unfolds. “The plan is simple: get into the breakaway and go for it,” Wright noted before the stage.

The stage is expected to start at 12:15 PM local time (06:15 AM EDT) and finish around 4:20 PM local time (10:20 AM EDT). With potentially heavy rain and coordinated attacks anticipated, the competition promises to be fierce.

“We’ve seen surprises on stages like this before,” said cycling analyst William Fotheringham. “Anything can happen, especially with such a weary peloton.” As the riders make their way toward Pontarlier, all eyes will be on who can seize one last opportunity before the final showdown in Paris.