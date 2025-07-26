Sports
Cyclists Gear Up for Challenging Stage 20 of Tour de France
NANTUA, France — The penultimate stage of the 2025 Tour de France kicks off Saturday, covering 184.2 kilometers from Nantua to Pontarlier. Riders will face four categorized climbs and nearly 3,000 meters of elevation gain, setting the stage for a fierce day of racing.
As the peloton leaves the high mountains behind, the challenging route features no major climbs but rolling terrain that could catch many off guard. The most demanding ascent could be the Côte de Thésy, a short but sharp climb averaging 8.9% gradient.
With the general classification largely defined, this stage presents a prime opportunity for breakaway specialists and opportunistic teams to seek victory. Some teams have yet to secure a stage win, making the effort even more intense.
“Every rider will be eager for a win, especially those who have not yet had a chance to shine,” said Wout van Aert of Visma | Lease a Bike. “We’ve got to stay focused and take advantage of any opportunities that arise during the stage.”
Riders like Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) are speculated to take bold moves as the race unfolds. “The plan is simple: get into the breakaway and go for it,” Wright noted before the stage.
The stage is expected to start at 12:15 PM local time (06:15 AM EDT) and finish around 4:20 PM local time (10:20 AM EDT). With potentially heavy rain and coordinated attacks anticipated, the competition promises to be fierce.
“We’ve seen surprises on stages like this before,” said cycling analyst William Fotheringham. “Anything can happen, especially with such a weary peloton.” As the riders make their way toward Pontarlier, all eyes will be on who can seize one last opportunity before the final showdown in Paris.
Recent Posts
- No Parking on Downtown Bangor Streets for Line Painting Monday
- Michael Irvin Rallies Cowboys Amid Trevon Diggs’ Contract Concerns
- AEW Collision Features Title Matches This Saturday in Chicago
- Cruz Azul Hosts León in Intense League Clash on Saturday Night
- Hafthor Bjornsson to Compete at 2025 World Deadlift Championships
- Jarren Duran Remains a Red Sox Fixture Amid Trade Rumors
- Xavier Bartlett Trends Amid Crucial T20I Matches in 2025
- CNN Anchor Fails to Acknowledge Live Backflip Incident on Gutfeld!
- Red Bulls Face Chicago Fire with Playoff Hopes on the Line
- World’s Smallest Snake Rediscovered After Two Decades in Barbados
- Austin Hill’s Late Crash Sparks Controversy in Pennzoil 250
- A Look Back at the Legendary Careers of Kirk and Michael Douglas
- Connor Zilisch Hints at 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Plans in Indianapolis
- Manchester United Draws 0-0 in Pre-season Opener Against Leeds United
- Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup
- Charlotte FC Hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference Clash
- Cienciano Faces Universitario in Crucial Clausura Clash
- Peacemaker’s New Season Features Terrifying Monster on HBO Max
- Philadelphia Union Set for Exciting Match Against Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Faces D.C. United Amid Crisis Before Key Matchup