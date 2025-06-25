Cyclists Honor Joseph Morrison Amid Ongoing Safety Concerns in Whitehorse

WHITEHORSE, Yukon—The community continues to mourn Joseph Morrison, a teacher and cyclist who was killed in 2024, during a memorial ride held on June 16, 2025. This event came just days after another cyclist, Darryl Tait, was injured in a separate collision.

More than 300 cyclists participated in the second annual memorial ride, which started at Holy Family Elementary School, where Morrison taught. The route included the Alaska Highway and the site where Morrison was struck and killed by a vehicle. The ride ended at the Canada Games Centre.

On the same day as the memorial, Adam Lougheed, the driver involved in the hit-and-run that killed Morrison, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death. The court heard that Lougheed was driving a black Chrysler 300 when he struck Morrison from behind while the cyclist was riding along the highway.

“He did not slow down, striking Morrison and leaving the scene without offering any assistance,” said a statement from the court. Morrison was found unresponsive and later died at Whitehorse General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Tait was training for the Canada Games on June 7, 2025, when he was hit by a vehicle. He described the traumatic moment: “I couldn’t see anything… the next thing I knew was I could see, and I didn’t see any brake lights on.” He suffered broken ribs and a broken L2 vertebra but received prompt medical attention after a passerby called 911.

“The community has been amazing, reaching out and making sure I’m okay,” Tait said. He advocates for better safety measures for cyclists, suggesting dedicated bike lanes to accommodate those who choose active transportation.

“It’s hard to find words. We are quite vulnerable out there,” he noted, emphasizing the ongoing concerns cyclists face in Whitehorse.

The RCMP are investigating Tait’s incident and encourage witnesses to come forward. The next court date for Lougheed is set for June 25, 2025, with sentencing yet to be scheduled.