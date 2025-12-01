Cyclone Ditwah Causes Heavy Rains and School Closures in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI, India — The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal districts in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall forecasted for December 1. This warning comes as a low-pressure system in the southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies, following a deep depression resulting from Cyclone Ditwah.

“Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam,” the IMD stated. The government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur to ensure public safety in anticipation of rainfall and possible flooding.

Schools across these areas, both public and private, will remain closed today. On Sunday, December 1, IMD also issued a yellow alert for additional districts, forecasting isolated heavy rain in places like Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and others.

Education Minister A. Namassivayam confirmed the closure of schools in the union territory due to the cyclone’s expected impact. As Cyclone Ditwah continues to approach, officials warn fishermen along Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts to stay on land. IMD reported squally wind speeds ranging from 55 to 75 kilometers per hour, which are expected to decrease by Monday morning.

The southern states are on high alert as the cyclone triggers heavy rains and potential flooding, with emergency response teams deployed across affected areas. Local government officials have reinforced disaster preparedness plans, and coastal districts are monitoring deteriorating conditions.

As residents brace for the challenging weather, authorities urge them to adhere to safety precautions, including avoiding travel and securing their properties. Chennai’s school closures aim to prioritize student safety as heavy rain and potential flooding loom.