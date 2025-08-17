Cynthia Erivo Shines in Jesus Christ Superstar at Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood, California — Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert captivated audiences in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, August 2. The star-studded cast also featured Phillipa Soo, known for her role in Hamilton, and Raúl Esparza from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Erivo, who identifies as queer and Black, took on the role of Jesus Christ, sparking conversations about leadership and representation in the theater. Her portrayal challenges the notion that power is reserved for white males, demonstrating through her performance that leadership can come from anyone, regardless of race or gender.

Throughout the performance, Erivo displayed her vocal range beautifully, transitioning from powerful belts to softer melodies with ease. Audience members, many who had experienced her singing only through recordings, found her live performance impressive and commanding.

However, the production faced sound issues. During pivotal moments, Erivo and Lambert used handheld microphones instead of lavalier mics, which led to significant delays, especially during “The Last Supper.” At one point, Erivo had to signal the orchestra to restart the number after a microphone malfunction. Despite these challenges, her leadership shone through as she helped her castmates recover and continue.

Esparza, playing Pontius Pilate, made a memorable impact with his blend of comedy and drama, thriving in his role and captivating the audience with his strong stage presence.

Soo’s portrayal of Mary Magdalene was marked by her distinctive vocal style, showcasing a different dimension compared to her performance in Hamilton.

Despite the discrepancies, including distracting production elements like screens and movable platforms, Erivo’s powerful performance left a mark on the audience. Her ability to command the stage and engage the crowd amidst technical hiccups demonstrated her talent and resilience.

The Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar was filled with memorable moments, showcasing Erivo’s incredible vocal abilities and reaffirming her status as a leading performer in today’s theater.