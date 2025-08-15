Cynthia Erivo Stuns as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar at Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES, CA – Cynthia Erivo took center stage as Jesus Christ in the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, August 2. The production, featuring a star-studded cast, also included Adam Lambert as Judas, Phillipa Soo as Mary Magdalene, and Raúl Esparza as Pontius Pilate.

Erivo’s casting as the show’s lead raised discussions on power dynamics in leadership, questioning traditional views that suggest only white men can hold such roles. Throughout the performance, she presented a new narrative that breaks these conventions, leading her cast effectively despite some technical difficulties.

On the night, Erivo displayed her remarkable vocal control, transitioning seamlessly between powerful belting and softer dynamic singing. Many in the crowd, having previously experienced her talent only through recordings, were amazed by her live performance. However, some audience members noted inconsistencies in sound production, especially during pivotal moments like “The Last Supper,” when microphones failed momentarily.

Despite these issues, Erivo’s leadership shone through. In one instance, after a microphone mishap, she adeptly coordinated with the orchestra to restart the number, demonstrating resilience under pressure. Lambert, while not in the spotlight, also impressed with his performance, particularly during the courtroom scene.

Esparza’s portrayal of Pilate brought a blend of comedy and drama, captivating audiences during his song “Trial Before Pilate.” Soo’s performance as Mary Magdalene was likewise notable, showcasing a different vocal style than in her previous role in Hamilton.

Critics and audiences expressed mixed feelings about the overall production, particularly regarding the use of screens and stage design, which some felt distracted from the live performances. As the evening progressed, Erivo’s powerful presence ultimately overshadowed these critiques, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

In the grand setting of the Hollywood Bowl, the cast delivered a memorable rendition of the beloved musical amidst both technical challenges and standout performances.