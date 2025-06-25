Cynthia Nixon Discusses Real-Life Experiences in HBO’s ‘And Just Like That…’

New York City, NY — Cynthia Nixon, the star of HBO‘s ‘And Just Like That…’, shared insights on how her real-life experiences are woven into the show. As the series prepares to launch its third season, Nixon reflected on her connection to the character and the creative process behind the scenes.

Nixon is not only an actress but also serves as an executive producer and has directed three episodes of the series. In a recent interview, she expressed confidence in the writing team, led by Michael Patrick King, who she says knows the cast well. ‘The writers may choose to add elements of all of our experiences,’ Nixon explained. ‘It’s a collaborative effort, and it brings authenticity to the story.’

The upcoming season features Nixon’s character, Miranda, re-entering the dating scene after emotional ups and downs in previous episodes. ‘It was fun to take a breather,’ Nixon said, adding that the series captures the humor and challenges of dating, especially for a character who is now navigating a new landscape of sexual politics.

Nixon described Miranda’s new dating experiences as a ‘throwback’ to her early days in ‘Sex and the City,’ but with a modern twist. ‘Miranda is now dating in a brave new world of dating apps, everything is different. It’s fun to put her in situations where she feels incompetent, especially since she is usually so focused on being competent,’ she added.

Additionally, Nixon also stars in another HBO series, ‘The Gilded Age,’ which premiered with its first episode at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12. In this period drama, she drew inspiration for her character, Ada, from her grandmother, Violt Dennison. Nixon recalled how her grandmother’s vibrant interests and wisdom shaped her portrayal. ‘Denny would say, as you age, you become more invisible in social gatherings, but she had a huge interest in young people,’ Nixon reflected.

The new season of ‘And Just Like That…’ debuts on HBO Max tonight, June 22, with eager fans looking forward to the unfolding drama and relatable themes. The journey continues for Miranda as she navigates love and creativity in today’s complex society.