Czech National Bank Invests in Coinbase and Palantir in Q2

Prague, Czech Republic — The Czech National Bank (CNB) has ramped up its investments in technology and cryptocurrency by increasing its stake in Palantir Technologies and acquiring shares of Coinbase Global, as reported in a recent regulatory filing.

In its Form 13F filing, submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the CNB disclosed it added 51,732 shares of Coinbase during the second quarter of 2025. This investment is valued at over $18 million. This marks the CNB’s first public exposure to a U.S.-listed cryptocurrency exchange.

Furthermore, the central bank expanded its holdings in Palantir, purchasing an additional 49,135 shares. This brings its total holdings in the data analytics firm to 519,950 shares, following a significant increase in stock price; Palantir’s shares climbed 80% in the first half of this year, outperforming the S&P 500 index, which saw a more modest gain of 5.5%.

The CNB’s investment reflects a growing institutional interest in both tech and digital assets. The bank’s increased position in Coinbase demonstrates a strategic pivot towards capturing opportunities within high-growth, high-volatility sectors. Coinbase’s stock saw a more than 40% increase in 2025, a trend bolstered by renewed interest in digital assets and U.S. regulatory progress regarding exchange-traded funds.

Despite a challenging environment marked by declining trading volumes and revenues, Coinbase’s earnings per share exceeded analyst expectations at $1.94, even as its overall net income fell sharply. The company also reported a $596 million unrealized loss on its crypto holdings.

The CNB’s investments suggest a forward-looking strategy as it adapts to changes in the financial landscape. Both Coinbase and Palantir have become increasingly relevant in today’s market, leading observers to speculate whether these moves may influence other central banks’ approaches to digital assets and technology investments.