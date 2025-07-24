Czech Players Shine at Livesport Prague Open with Historic Last 16 Record

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC — A record eight Czech players have advanced to the last 16 of the Livesport Prague Open, marking a significant achievement for the nation in tennis. The tournament, which showcases Czech talent, witnesses top seed Linda Noskova competing alongside Katerina Siniakova and Tereza Valentova.

Originally published on July 22, the news reflects a promising outcome for Czech players, as five of the eight reached the quarterfinals on July 23: Noskova, Siniakova, Sara Bejlek, Marie Bouzkova, and Valentova. There is potential for an all-Czech semifinal lineup this week, emphasizing the country’s dominance in the sport.

This year’s event features eleven Czech players: five direct entrants, two qualifiers, and four wild cards. The only event with a larger number of Czech players in the main draw was Roland Garros in 2023, which included 12. Impressively, eight of the 11 players secured wins in their first matches, establishing a new Open Era record for their representation in the tournament’s last 16.

Among the players, only two are seeded: Linda Noskova, currently ranked No. 23 after her performance at Wimbledon, and No. 5 Marie Bouzkova, who clinched the title in 2022. The remaining six players are all under 21, suggesting a bright future ahead for Czech tennis.

The achievements extend to players like Tereza Valentova, who won her first two WTA 125 titles recently and is now ranked 106, and 17-year-old Alena Kovackova, who qualified for her first WTA main draw. In addition, her younger sister Jana, only 15, showcased her talent with a strong performance in qualifiers.

Records are still within reach as the Czech contingent aims for more success. The current record for the number of Czechs in a tour-level quarterfinal lineup is six, and three in a semifinal lineup, both notable achievements set in 2015. This week may see record-breaking performances as seven Czechs could potentially enter the last eight.