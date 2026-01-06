Czechia Upsets Canada, Advances to Junior Hockey Final Against Sweden

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tomas Poletin scored a deflected goal off his skate with 1:14 remaining, leading Czechia to a thrilling 6-4 victory over Canada on Sunday night. With this win, Czechia advances to face Sweden in the gold medal game of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The final is set for Monday night and marks the first all-European final since 2016. Sweden defeated Finland in the semifinals, with Anton Frondell scoring in the eighth round of a shootout to secure a 4-3 win.

In the last European showdown in 2016, Finland overcame Russia with a 4-3 overtime victory in Helsinki. Both Czechia and Sweden are seeking their third World Junior title; Czechia won in 2000 and 2001, while Sweden claimed titles in 1981 and 2012.

Poletin’s decisive goal came shortly after Canada’s Porter Martone had tied the game. Vaclav Nestrasil, a player from the University of Massachusetts, noted the importance of this win against Canada, saying, “Obviously we wanted this win, because you heard them in the media. They were chirping. … We wanted to keep their ego down, and we did that.”

The Czechs eliminated Canada for the third straight year, having previously defeated them in the quarterfinals during the last two tournaments. Canadian player Gavin McKenna expressed disappointment at the loss, stating, “Letting your country down sucks.”

Czechia’s success was bolstered by Vojtech Cihar, who scored two goals, alongside contributions from Maxmilian Curran, Adam Titlbach, and Adam Benak. Michal Orsulak made 20 saves for Czechia’s victory.

Canada’s scoring came from Tij Iginla, Zayne Parekh, and Cole Reschny, with goalie Jack Ivankovic stopping 31 shots. Canadian coach Dale Hunter reflected on the defeat, saying, “They’re down. That’s hockey. Be a pro about it.”

Notably, Canada’s Michael Hage failed on a penalty shot with 1:56 left in the second period, after being tripped during his initial attempt. Hage recounted, “I just thought he bit so hard I’d try the same thing.”

In the earlier semifinal, Sweden outlasted Finland, avenging a previous loss in overtime. Frondell, who was drafted third overall by Chicago last summer, scored after a tense shootout, saying, “It was an amazing feeling … happy the last one went in.”

The final showdown will proceed at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, where both teams are eager to secure their place in World Junior hockey history.