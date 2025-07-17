Sports
Dabo Swinney, Brian Kelly Discuss Upcoming Clemson-LSU Showdown
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The excitement is building for the upcoming season opener between Clemson and LSU, as both head coaches addressed the media at SEC Media Days.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke on Monday about the match against Clemson, emphasizing that it presents an incredible challenge. “We got an incredible challenge that we are excited about and one that we are looking forward to,” he said.
Detailing his motivational strategies, Kelly mentioned a specific goal-setting approach. “We have made this a specific goal, meaning it is tangible for our guys. You go through our weight room, and we have a Clemson paw print on the bags that we hit every day. It is on every monitor in the building to go 1-0,” he explained.
The two teams have a rich history, having met four times previously, with LSU leading the series 3-1. During Dabo Swinney’s tenure, the teams have split their two contests. The last encounter was the 2019 national championship, where LSU triumphed 42-25.
This season opener carries an additional layer of intrigue, as both teams refer to their stadiums as “Death Valley.” In a humorous exchange, Kelly made his stance clear on his team’s claim to the title. “We still think we are THE Death Valley. They can use the name, too. We are letting them borrow it,” Kelly remarked. He also expressed his respect for Swinney, noting, “It is about the respect I have for him and what he has developed in his program.”
