Dabrowski and Routliffe Win Cincinnati Open Women’s Doubles Championship

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES — Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand claimed the Cincinnati Open women’s doubles championship on Sunday night, defeating Guo Hanyu of China and Alexandra Panova of Russia.

The second-seeded duo triumphed in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-3 on P&G Center Court in a match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes. Dabrowski and Routliffe, who won the U.S. Open women’s doubles title together in 2023, showcased their skills throughout the tournament.

In the final, they led in several key stats, including aces (5-1) and winners (22-19), while converting 71% of their first serve points compared to their opponents’ 63%. The victory solidified their status as one of the top teams in women’s doubles.

Hanyu and Panova advanced to the finals after a significant upset, defeating the top-seeded Italian pair of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 in Saturday’s semifinals. In contrast, Dabrowski and Routliffe had a tougher path, overcoming the sixth-seeded duo of Ellen Perez of Australia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine, winning 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.

Dabrowski’s past experience in Cincinnati, where Routliffe won the women’s doubles last year with American Asia Muhammad, contributed to their strong performance. Hanyu and Panova struggled with 17 unforced errors and one double fault, which ultimately affected their chances in the final.

The Cincinnati Open is a key event in the WTA 1000 series, drawing top talent from around the world. With this victory, Dabrowski and Routliffe have further established themselves as a formidable pairing on the doubles circuit.