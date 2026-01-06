Dacre Montgomery’s Return: A New Role in ‘Dead Man’s Wire’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dacre Montgomery, known for his breakout role as Billy Hargrove in “Stranger Things,” returns to the screen in the new thriller “Dead Man's Wire.” The film, directed by Gus Van Sant, marks Montgomery’s first major role after a near four-year hiatus from acting.

Montgomery, now 31, stepped back from Hollywood after the global success of “Stranger Things,” describing the experience as overwhelming. “It can be very exposing and can really breed a fragility that I think I was starting to feel,” he said in a recent interview with Yahoo. Feeling the need to protect himself, he turned down multiple offers during his break.

The unexpected phone call from Van Sant changed everything. The director saw Montgomery’s audition tape for “Stranger Things” and wanted him to star opposite Bill Skarsgård in the film, which portrays a famous kidnapping incident from 1977. “Honestly, my first thought was, why did Gus think of Bill and I to play two 50-year-olds?” Montgomery remarked.

In “Dead Man’s Wire,” Montgomery plays Dick Hall, a banker involved in a hostage situation that captivated the nation. Skarsgård portrays Tony Kritsis, the desperate kidnapper. As media frenzy escalates, the lines blur between desperation and justice.

Montgomery explained that the project checked many boxes for him: it was topical, directed by Van Sant, and featured a character that pushed his acting boundaries. “I wanted to be spending time working with directors and characters that I want to be investing in,” he said.

The film invites audiences to engage with complex themes, presenting an emotional and psychological exploration that resonates with current social issues. Working with Skarsgård, Montgomery discovered the importance of being accessible both on and off set. While typically reserved, he was encouraged by Skarsgård to interact more socially. “He was like, ‘Dude, this is part of it,’” Montgomery recalled.

Reflecting on his time away from the industry, Montgomery noted that the break allowed him to confront his vulnerability as an actor. He emphasized the importance of choosing projects that align with his personal values rather than taking every opportunity for fame.

As part of his evolution, Montgomery wrapped filming on his first directed project last month. “I really look at every job in the industry as if it’s my last,” he stated. “I’m happy to retire. Every job I put everything into — and if that’s the last experience that I have, that’s it.”

“Dead Man’s Wire” opens in theaters on January 9, inviting viewers to delve into its gripping narrative.