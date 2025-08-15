Daddy Yankee Sues Ex-Wife Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Daddy Yankee appeared in Federal Court on Thursday regarding his lawsuit against ex-wife Mireddys González-Castellanos and former sister-in-law Ayeicha González for alleged financial mismanagement.

The Puerto Rican artist seeks $12 million in damages, claiming the women accessed confidential emails and deleted important information from his businesses, El Cartel Records, Inc. and Los Cangris, Inc. Daddy Yankee expressed his disappointment outside the courthouse, stating, “I would have liked for it to be another way. I was always open to agreements, but we ended up here.”

Mireddys González attended the hearing with her sister but refrained from commenting, calling the proceedings “quite painful.” The lawsuit asserts that the alleged sabotage hindered crucial operations, including his “La Última Vuelta World Tour” and the sale of his music catalog.

In response to the ongoing legal struggle, Daddy Yankee announced he would stop using his stage name. He plans to rebrand as DY to avoid disputes over shared profits, as “Daddy Yankee” is a registered trademark associated with both his ex-wife and former sister-in-law. “This change allows me to avoid further disputes and protect my future income,” he said.

The legal battle has also impacted Daddy Yankee’s relationship with his daughter, Jesaaelys, who has publicly shown support for her mother, claiming the situation with her father is “more than fractured.” The companies involved were established during Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González’s marriage and remain at the center of the dispute.

This case continues to unfold in court as both parties prepare for the next legal steps.