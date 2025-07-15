Sports
Daehyung Lee Eliminated First in WSOP Main Event Final Table
Las Vegas, NV – At the Horseshoe Casino, Daehyung Lee’s dream run in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event ended swiftly on July 15, 2025. Lee was eliminated on the first hand of the final table, finishing in ninth place and securing $1 million.
Starting with only 22 big blinds, Lee raised to 3.2 million chips holding A♠Q♣ from early position. He faced a call from chip leader John Wasnock, who held 5♠5♣ in the big blind. The flop came out Q♦J♦5♥, giving Wasnock a set while Lee hit top pair.
Wasnock checked, and after Lee placed a continuation bet of 3 million, Wasnock check-raised to 6.5 million. Lee moved all-in for 31.7 million, but Wasnock instantly called, revealing his set of fives. With only a 4% chance to win, Lee needed specific cards to improve.
The turn brought the 10♥, giving Lee a straight draw, but the J♥ on the river sealed his fate as Wasnock ended the hand with a full house. Lee’s exit marked the first pay jump of the day, increasing the guaranteed winnings for remaining players to $1.25 million.
Later, shortly after Lee’s departure, Jarod Minghini, whom Lee had outlasted before the final table, pushed his tournament life on the sixth hand against Kenny Hallaert. Minghini held A♦Q♦ against Hallaert’s pocket fours but was eliminated in eighth place, ending his tournament run.
Hallaert, known for finishing sixth in 2016, has continued to increase his stack and had crossed 100 million chips during the action. With the first day of the final table planned to reduce the group to only four players, the event is expected to culminate with a $10 million prize to the champion on Wednesday.
