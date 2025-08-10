MJ Daffue’s Surprising Entry at Korn Ferry Championship Sparks Controversy

OMAHA, Neb. — MJ Daffue, a South African golfer, finds himself in an unexpected position at the Korn Ferry Tour‘s Pinnacle Bank Championship, tied for third place after the second round. This unusual circumstance arises from a clerical error that allowed him to compete despite not being eligible.

Daffue’s stellar rounds of 67 and 66 at The Club at Indian Creek have put him in contention for his first top-10 finish since 2022. However, he was not actually meant to be in the field for this tournament. The situation was highlighted by Monday Q, a social media account known for reporting on golf’s underdog stories. They noted on Friday that Daffue’s entrance was the result of a misclassification by the PGA Tour.

The complication began when Daffue, who was under a major medical exemption due to a previous injury, failed to meet the required points to maintain his eligibility. As a result, he lapsed into a lower category just weeks before the tournament. Instead of recognizing this, the Tour mistakenly categorized him among the highest-ranked players eligible for the event, allowing him to compete.

Rayhan Thomas, sitting as the first alternate, was affected by this error. He arrived early on Thursday, hoping for a chance to play, but found himself sidelined when Daffue’s naming in the field meant he was not included. “Had he been listed in the correct category, Daffue would have been the fourth alternate,” Monday Q explained. With Thomas ranked 107th in points and only one event remaining in the regular season, this opportunity was critical.

Thomas expressed disappointment, stating, “I just didn’t play good enough to be in the field, so I need to play better.” He noted that his father had flown in from Dubai to support him, making the situation more frustrating. The Tour has acknowledged the mistake and is reportedly seeking a way to ensure Thomas can compete in future events.

Daffue, meanwhile, is determined to make the most of his unexpected place in the tournament. As the third round approaches, he hopes to climb further up the leaderboard, chasing his first significant finish in years.