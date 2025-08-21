Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry Join Percy Jackson Season 3

Vancouver, Canada — Actresses Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry have joined the cast of Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ for its third season.

Keen, known for her roles in ‘Logan’ and ‘His Dark Materials’, will portray Artemis, the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt. Chaudry will take on the role of Zoë Nightshade, an immortal hunter and Artemis’ loyal lieutenant.

The third season, currently in production in Vancouver, is based on ‘The Titan’s Curse’, the third book from Rick Riordan‘s popular series about a young Greek demigod, Percy Jackson, played by Walker Scobell. Other cast members include Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer.

Keen’s character, Artemis, is described as someone who prefers the freedom of nature over the politics of Olympus and is somewhat out of touch with modern culture due to her limited interactions with mortals. Meanwhile, Chaudry’s character, Zoë Nightshade, is a warrior who has served Artemis for over 2,000 years and brings both strength and seriousness to the team of demigods.

The second season of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is set to premiere on December 10, 2025, on Disney+.