Entertainment
Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry Join Percy Jackson Season 3
Vancouver, Canada — Actresses Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry have joined the cast of Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ for its third season.
Keen, known for her roles in ‘Logan’ and ‘His Dark Materials’, will portray Artemis, the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt. Chaudry will take on the role of Zoë Nightshade, an immortal hunter and Artemis’ loyal lieutenant.
The third season, currently in production in Vancouver, is based on ‘The Titan’s Curse’, the third book from Rick Riordan‘s popular series about a young Greek demigod, Percy Jackson, played by Walker Scobell. Other cast members include Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer.
Keen’s character, Artemis, is described as someone who prefers the freedom of nature over the politics of Olympus and is somewhat out of touch with modern culture due to her limited interactions with mortals. Meanwhile, Chaudry’s character, Zoë Nightshade, is a warrior who has served Artemis for over 2,000 years and brings both strength and seriousness to the team of demigods.
The second season of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is set to premiere on December 10, 2025, on Disney+.
Recent Posts
- HUD to Implement English-Only Policy Following Trump’s Executive Order
- Orlando Pride Aims for Victory Against Angel City FC Tonight
- Sci-Fi Series ‘Invasion’ Returns with New Aliens and Heroes
- Biotech CEO Sues Uber After Being Assaulted by Driver
- Billy Bob Thornton Reflects on Career Choices and Favorite Films
- Pohlad Family Chooses to Keep Twins After Considering Sale
- Aces, Mercury Clash in Key WNBA Playoff Matchup
- Boston’s Rookie Roman Anthony Poised for Big Moment at Yankee Stadium
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Amid Stimulus Speculation
- WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up Ahead of Key Weekend Matchups
- Atlanta Dream’s Remarkable Turnaround Boosts WNBA Reach
- Trump’s D.C. Crackdown Draws Scrutiny Amid Mixed Results
- Big Brother Season 27 Episode 20 Airs August 20 on CBS
- Low Flood Risk for Houston Amid Scattered Showers
- Nicole Kidman Shows Natural Curls in Casual Airport Appearance
- Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open as Sinner Retires Amid Illness
- Aikman Addresses Past Dispute with Switzer in Recent Documentary
- Russell Wilson’s Stepson Future Grows Up Alongside Giants Star
- Boston Rob Reflects on Survivor’s Car Curse and His Journey
- Kelly Clarkson Launches New Primetime Series ‘Songs & Stories’