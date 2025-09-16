Daily Beast Apologizes for Linking Melania Trump to Jeffrey Epstein

New York, NY – The Daily Beast has retracted a story that connected former First Lady Melania Trump with Jeffrey Epstein, after admitting the article did not meet their editorial standards.

The article, titled “Melania Trump ‘Very Involved’ in Epstein Scandal: Author,” was based on comments by journalist Michael Wolff that suggested a modeling agent linked Trump and Epstein leading to their meeting. Following legal threats from Trump’s attorneys, the story was pulled in July.

On Monday, The Daily Beast issued a formal apology. “Upon reflection, we have determined that the article did not meet our standards and has therefore been removed from our platforms,” the statement read. They also removed a portion of a related podcast episode that referenced Trump.

Melania Trump shared the apology on social media, highlighting that she sees her bestselling book, *Melania*, as the true account of her life story. “We apologize to the First Lady and our readers,” the statement concluded.

Wolff first made his allegations in an interview with The Daily Beast’s chief content officer. He claimed that Melania was very involved with Epstein, suggesting she was introduced to President Donald Trump through a model agent. This assertion has drawn significant skepticism within the journalism community.

Melania’s legal team has actively sought retractions from various media outlets that have repeated similar claims. In a past interview, Melania clarified that she met Donald Trump in 1998 at a Fashion Week party in New York City.

The controversy surrounding the initial article has raised questions about the accuracy and ethics of reporting in the media, especially concerning high-profile figures like the Trumps.