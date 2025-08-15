Daily Fantasy Baseball Insight for August 14, 2025

Phoenix, AZ – On August 14, 2025, daily Fantasy baseball players are gearing up for an exciting MLB slate featuring strong pitching and a variety of hitters. Among the standout players is Tarik Skubal, the Detroit Tigers’ starting pitcher who is favored to secure his second consecutive American League Cy Young Award.

Today, Skubal takes the mound against the Minnesota Twins, whom he faced earlier this season. In that first encounter, he dominated, allowing just one hit while striking out 13 in seven innings. With a remarkable ERA of 2.35, he is considered a premium selection for MLB DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

The presence of Skubal could complicate the choices for Twins hitters, making them risky selections for daily Fantasy players. Before finalizing your roster, it’s crucial to gain insights from experts. One such expert is Mike McClure, a successful daily Fantasy player with career earnings exceeding $2 million.

McClure’s projection model analyzes each game 10,000 times, incorporating matchups and recent performances to pinpoint the best value players. Recently, he highlighted Junior Caminero, a third baseman who shone with a 2-for-5 performance, including a home run and three RBIs, in his last outing.

For today’s matchups, McClure is advocating for outfielder Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, priced at $6,600 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel. Carroll has been on fire, notching at least one hit in nine of his past 11 games, with two multi-hit efforts recently. He also inspired confidence thanks to his prior success against the downward-spiraling Rockies.

Alongside Carroll, McClure is also endorsing Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, who’s demonstrated impressive stats with a .347 batting average and .883 OPS this month. Tovar recently performed well against the Diamondbacks, increasing the prospects of further success today against Arizona’s pitching staff.

The 2025 MLB season continues to heat up, and as daily Fantasy players finalize their lineups tonight, crucial players to consider will be highlighted further by McClure.

Stay tuned for updates as the games progress. The strategies shared could be pivotal in enhancing your MLB DFS outcomes on this action-packed Thursday.