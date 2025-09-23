Daily Hints and Answers for NYT Connections Game

NEW YORK, NY (AP) — The daily game of NYT Connections launches each day at midnight local time. Today’s hints and answers for the game, which many enjoy solving, are now available.

Each player faces a grid of 16 words, aimed at grouping them into four categories. There’s only one correct solution for each game, adding an element of challenge.

For players starting with hints for today, the yellow group relates to happiness. The green group features a tongue twister theme, while the blue group is focused on kinds of luggage. Finally, the purple group highlights title characters in 1980s movies.

Today’s yellow answers include Bouncy, Bright, Merry, and Sunny. The green group consists of Baby, Buggy, Bumper, and Rubber. Moving to the blue group, players are looking for Carry-On, Duffel, Hard-Shell, and Roller, while the purple group’s answers are Ferris, Heather, Indiana, and Pee-Wee.

Players can track their progress and share their results with friends, adding a social element to the game. As the game resets every day, participants must return regularly to keep their winning streaks alive.

If you have enjoyed playing along, be sure to return tomorrow for new hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game.