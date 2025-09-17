Daily NYT Connections Game Offers Hints and Insights

SEPTEMBER 16, 2025 – As the clock strikes midnight, a new game of NYT Connections goes live, drawing eager players ready to challenge their word skills. Today, players received hints ahead of the daily answers to keep the fun alive.

Kris Holt, a writer focusing on video games and word puzzles, shares insights about the game. “It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means: it’s time for another game of Connections!” Holt reminds players about the importance of embracing their interests when discussing the game.

For many, participating in the game feels as natural as enjoying a guilty pleasure. Holt suggests a different perspective on such interests, referring to them instead as “private passions.” This rephrasing encourages players to enjoy their hobbies without feeling the need for justification.

On Wednesday, September 17, players received a list of 16 words to puzzle over, as well as hints for each category. Holt advises players to be careful as they scroll through the hints, warning that they may encounter spoilers.

Today’s hints led to various groups, some connected to popular children’s programs. Holt noted, “RENEGE is one of my favorite words and the rest were easy to fit together.” He offered insights into how certain words play into the categories, emphasizing the fun of the game.

The daily game has built a community of players eager to discuss strategies and tips. Holt invites all players to connect through Discord for feedback and additional dialogue about their experiences. As of today, he celebrated extending his streak to 201 wins, showcasing his dedication to the word puzzle.

Stay tuned for the next game, which promises more words to discover and challenges to overcome. Those interested in discussing daily hints and sharing insights are encouraged to join the community, fostering a love for word games.