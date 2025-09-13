News
Daily Word Game Hurdle Challenges Players with New Puzzles
NEW YORK, N.Y. — If you enjoy word games, Hurdle is a fun addition to your routine. The game consists of five rounds, where players guess a secret word based on feedback from their previous attempts.
The first round presents a challenge as players try to identify the word. With every guess, letters are marked to indicate if they are correct, misplaced, or entirely wrong. Successfully guessing the word moves you to the next hurdle, where the previous solution serves as the initial guess.
This can provide valuable clues, but it’s important to note that highlighted letters do not necessarily reflect how many times they appear in the final answer.
Players sometimes get stuck during these daily challenges. For those struggling with today’s Hurdle, hints are available. Today, the clue revolves around the meaning of the word, which is described as “the worst.”
The answer for today, September 13, 2025, is “NADIR,” defined as the lowest point of anything. In astronomy, this term refers to the point directly opposite the zenith on a celestial sphere.
Wordle, another popular game created by Josh Wardle, also poses similar daily word challenges and has become a global phenomenon since its public release in 2021. The game requires players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts, using clues obtained from each guess.
Players receive visual feedback; grey means a letter is not in the word, yellow indicates a correct letter in the wrong position, and green signifies a letter is correct and in the right place. Sometimes, even the answers themselves can be quite tricky, prompting many to seek additional guidance.
As Wordle and Hurdle continue to attract fans, many players enjoy using hints regularly to maintain their winning streaks.
Recent Posts
- Daily Word Game Hurdle Challenges Players with New Puzzles
- Crossword Enthusiast Shares Insights on Puzzles and Challenges
- Navigating Charlotte Car Accidents: Your Legal Rights Explained
- Offit Kurman to Launch First Texas Office Amid Mergers
- Cody Rhodes Returns as Brock Lesnar Dominates R-Truth on SmackDown
- Metro Vancouver Reduces Growth Forecast Amid Immigration Policy Cuts
- Mystery of Charlie Kirk’s Murder Solved with Arrest of Tyler Robinson
- New Agency to Address Canada’s Growing Housing Crisis
- Coppola’s ‘Megadoc’ Showcases the Freedom of Filmmaking
- Tricolor Files for Bankruptcy, Impacting Subprime Auto Loan Market
- Arsenal Hosts New-Look Nottingham Forest After Managerial Change
- Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $381 Million Ahead of Friday Drawing
- Derek Carr Open to NFL Return After Retirement and Media Gig
- Exciting New Video Games Set to Release This Fall
- Storms Expected Overnight in Southeast Wisconsin
- Fiji Tribute Concert to Draw Huge Crowd in Waikīkī This Weekend
- Navigating Legal Support After Accidents in Charlotte
- LCK Certifies New Agents for 2025-2026 Esports Cycle
- All Blacks vs. Springboks: Historic Rugby Rivalry Continues in Wellington
- Alabama Ranks High for Affordable Car Insurance Options