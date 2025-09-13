Daily Word Game Hurdle Challenges Players with New Puzzles

NEW YORK, N.Y. — If you enjoy word games, Hurdle is a fun addition to your routine. The game consists of five rounds, where players guess a secret word based on feedback from their previous attempts.

The first round presents a challenge as players try to identify the word. With every guess, letters are marked to indicate if they are correct, misplaced, or entirely wrong. Successfully guessing the word moves you to the next hurdle, where the previous solution serves as the initial guess.

This can provide valuable clues, but it’s important to note that highlighted letters do not necessarily reflect how many times they appear in the final answer.

Players sometimes get stuck during these daily challenges. For those struggling with today’s Hurdle, hints are available. Today, the clue revolves around the meaning of the word, which is described as “the worst.”

The answer for today, September 13, 2025, is “NADIR,” defined as the lowest point of anything. In astronomy, this term refers to the point directly opposite the zenith on a celestial sphere.

Wordle, another popular game created by Josh Wardle, also poses similar daily word challenges and has become a global phenomenon since its public release in 2021. The game requires players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts, using clues obtained from each guess.

Players receive visual feedback; grey means a letter is not in the word, yellow indicates a correct letter in the wrong position, and green signifies a letter is correct and in the right place. Sometimes, even the answers themselves can be quite tricky, prompting many to seek additional guidance.

As Wordle and Hurdle continue to attract fans, many players enjoy using hints regularly to maintain their winning streaks.