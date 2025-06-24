Daily Wordle Clues and Answer for June 24, 2025

NEW YORK, NY – The daily Wordle puzzle is back, offering players a chance to test their vocabulary skills. For June 24, 2025, Wordle #1466 features the word “ELITE.” This word, often used to describe the best or most powerful individuals in any group, starts with the letter E.

Wordle was created by engineer Josh Wardle and became a global sensation after its launch during the pandemic. The game allows players six attempts to guess a five-letter word. Letters are color-coded to provide feedback: yellow indicates a correct letter in the wrong position, green shows the correct letter in the right position, and grey means the letter is not in the word.

For those looking for strategic tips, it’s best to start with words that contain two vowels and common consonants such as S, T, R, or N. In the case of today’s word, the letter E appears twice, which may assist players in their guesses.

As the game continues to attract millions of fans, some players have shared their favorite starter words that lean towards vowels for a better chance of successfully guessing the solution. Popular choices for starting words include SALTY, DINER, and TITLE.

As reported, Wordle had around three million users as of 2022, and the player base continues to grow. Many players enjoy the daily challenge and enjoyment of trying to guess the word each day upon its release at midnight local time.

Don’t worry if you didn’t guess today’s word correctly; a new puzzle will be available tomorrow to enjoy! Remember, today’s Wordle answer is ELITE.