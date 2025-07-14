Entertainment
Daily Wordle Hints and Solution for July 14, 2025
New York, NY — Wordle enthusiasts are back for another round as Monday marks the start of a new week with a fresh puzzle. Today’s challenge, Wordle #1486, has players guessing a five-letter word with the first letter being U.
The popular online game, originally created by engineer Josh Wardle, quickly became a sensation worldwide. Players continue to enjoy it daily, often seeking tips and hints to improve their guessing strategies.
Today’s word includes the letter D, which appears twice. Players are encouraged to think of words that include multiple vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N to enhance their chances of solving the puzzle.
Originally, Wordle was accessible to anyone, but it changed when acquired by The New York Times. Now, its puzzles are exclusively available to NYT Games subscribers. Despite this, the game remains as engaging as ever, with many fans finding joy in daily challenges.
For those eager to know the answer right away, it is ‘UNDID,’ which is the past tense of ‘undo’ and means to reverse an action. This word stems from Old English, combining the prefix ‘un-‘ with ‘do.’
Players are reminded that there is always a new Wordle tomorrow, offering another opportunity to engage their minds and enjoy the game.
