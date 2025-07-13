Daily Wordle Tips and Today’s Answer Revealed: July 13th, 2025

NEW YORK, NY — The popular word game Wordle returns with fresh challenges every day, and July 13th, 2025 is no exception. For today’s word, players have a clever little puzzle on their hands.

Wordle now has millions of fans globally, each trying to decipher the five-letter word. Developed by Josh Wardle, this game quickly became a viral sensation before being acquired by The New York Times. Today’s solution comes with a hint: it’s most commonly found in gardens and starts with a silent consonant.

Many players opt for strategic starting words that contain two distinct vowels and common consonants, such as S, T, R, or N, to increase their chances of quickly finding the solution. On this day, the answer to the Wordle puzzle is revealed to be ‘GNOME.’ This highlights how the game continues to challenge even its most dedicated players.

Though some might feel the game is getting harder, the format has remained consistent. Players can also enjoy similar puzzles and variations like NYT Strands. As always, the Wordle fun continues tomorrow, where players can expect a new challenge to engage their brains.

For those keeping track of today’s performance, the journey to guess ‘GNOME’ may have revealed some interesting facts, including that the term originates from the 16th-century Latin word ‘gnomus.’ While it’s tempting to feel down after incorrect guesses, players can look forward to each new day bringing a fresh word and more chances to flex their puzzle-solving skills.