Daisy Ridley Stars in Zombie Thriller “We Bury the Dead” Opening January 2

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30 (UPI) — Daisy Ridley stars in the upcoming film “We Bury the Dead,” set to hit theaters on January 2. In this zombie thriller, Ridley plays Ava, a woman who volunteers for a body retrieval team after a military accident devastates Tasmania, where her husband was visiting at the time.

The movie, directed by Zak Hilditch, premiered at the 2025 South by Southwest festival. Ava’s journey to find her husband unfolds amidst chaos, as she navigates through a landscape filled with either dead bodies or aggressive zombies resulting from a botched military test.

Ridley’s character struggles not just with the horrors of the disaster, but also with personal issues. Her marriage was already strained from fertility challenges, and she seeks closure regarding her husband, Mitch, who disappeared during the catastrophe. Ridley connected deeply with her role, inspired by real-life friends who faced similar fertility struggles. She stated, “It can take a toll emotionally and physically on women, but also on their relationships. So that felt really palpable when acting in this film.”

In addition to her work in “We Bury the Dead,” Ridley is excited about her upcoming romantic comedy, “The Last Resort,” filmed in the Philippines alongside Alden Ehrenreich. She expressed joy in reuniting with Ehrenreich after they had previously missed the chance to work together. “I signed onto it before I knew Alden was involved, but I was thrilled when he came onboard,” she said.

Ridley’s husband, Tom Bateman, has also been busy, filming a romantic comedy titled “The Love Hypothesis,” based on a fan fiction that connects to Ridley’s character, Rey, from the Star Wars saga. Ridley shared a humorous moment, revealing that Bateman was unaware that his film had origins in fan fiction.

During an interview, Ridley discussed her experiences filming “We Bury the Dead,” recounting the physically demanding scenes that required her to portray intense emotional states. She noted, “There were things that weren’t scripted that ended up happening during those high-stakes moments, and it made for a truly unsettling experience on set.”

As she wrapped up the conversation, Ridley expressed enthusiasm for the film’s impending release, stating that it has been a labor of love for everyone involved. “I can’t wait for a wider audience to experience the film on the big screen,” she added.

Overall, “We Bury the Dead” promises to be both a thrilling and emotional journey as Ava faces the aftermath of the disaster while clinging to hope.