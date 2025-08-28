Dak Prescott Eyes Franchise Records Ahead of 10th NFL Season

Dallas, TX — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is set to enter his 10th season, facing new challenges and opportunities as the team prepares for Week 1 of the NFL season. With only a few days left until kickoff, discussions have centered around veteran players and their performances, overshadowing Prescott’s upcoming milestones.

Last season, Prescott threw a career-high and league-leading 36 touchdown passes. He is currently just 36 touchdown passes away from breaking the franchise record, and with 2,747 passing yards this season, he could become the team’s all-time passing leader. In an offseason interview, Prescott acknowledged his awareness of the records he is approaching but emphasized his focus on winning. “I plan to have many more seasons, touchdowns (and) yards,” he said. “That’s not the end goal.”

The Cowboys’ new offensive strategy, including the addition of wide receiver George Pickens alongside CeeDee Lamb, may assist Prescott in achieving these goals. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer highlighted the talent of his receiving corps. “Those two guys, they just feed off each other. It shows you when you have one on one side and one on the other, it’s pretty daunting for a defense,” he remarked.

Despite personal records, Prescott is motivated by a larger goal: winning a Super Bowl. With the Philadelphia Eagles recently winning Super Bowl 59 and claiming their second championship since Prescott became the Cowboys’ starter in 2016, the urgency is clear. “Having fun and winning a Super Bowl, period. That’s what I want,” Prescott expressed. “It’s been damn long enough.”

With 76 career regular-season wins, Prescott ranks fourth among all Cowboys quarterbacks and maintains a strong 33-8 record against NFC East rivals. However, he faces scrutiny over his postseason performance, holding a 2-5 playoff record. Teammate CeeDee Lamb acknowledged the pressures on Prescott but expressed confidence in his leadership abilities. “He has everything. He’s real smart, he’s a leader,” Lamb said. “I know we are gonna have a good one this year, though, that’s for sure.”

As the Cowboys aim to dethrone their rival Eagles and break their 30-year Super Bowl drought, the pressure is on Prescott to lead the team back to championship glory.