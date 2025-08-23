Dak Prescott to Sit Out Preseason Games, Says Cowboys’ Coach

Dallas, TX – Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has not played in a preseason game this year, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed on Wednesday that this decision is intentional. Schottenheimer explained that Prescott’s situation differs from other quarterbacks he has worked with in the past, such as Sam Bradford and Drew Brees, who needed preseason experience.

“I’ve made it very clear,” Schottenheimer told CowboyWire. “Dak Prescott knows how to play quarterback and he gets great reps every day against our defense, going back to OTAs and going into training camp and scrimmage against the Rams. And that’s why more and more teams are doing that.”

He emphasized that putting the starting quarterback in a preseason game would affect the entire team. “If you play your quarterback, you’re playing everybody because you’re going to play your left tackle, you’re going to play your left guard, you’re going to play your starting receivers,” Schottenheimer explained. He concluded that it “impacts a lot of people.”

The Cowboys are confident that Prescott will be ready for the season opener without the need for preseason game exposure. Schottenheimer stated, “The most important thing for us is the timing and the rhythm and things that we’re trying to do with our passing game, which you can get done in practice without playing.”

Prescott fully participated in training camp and is surrounded by new team members. The Cowboys are focusing on maintaining health and preparation rather than taking risks in preseason games. Last season, Prescott missed nine games due to a torn hamstring that needed surgery.

Since then, he has shown no signs of injury during the offseason program, although some drills were modified. The Cowboys are set to face the Falcons in their next preseason game on Friday, August 22.