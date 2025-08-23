Sports
Dak Prescott to Sit Out Preseason Games, Says Cowboys’ Coach
Dallas, TX – Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has not played in a preseason game this year, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed on Wednesday that this decision is intentional. Schottenheimer explained that Prescott’s situation differs from other quarterbacks he has worked with in the past, such as Sam Bradford and Drew Brees, who needed preseason experience.
“I’ve made it very clear,” Schottenheimer told CowboyWire. “Dak Prescott knows how to play quarterback and he gets great reps every day against our defense, going back to OTAs and going into training camp and scrimmage against the Rams. And that’s why more and more teams are doing that.”
He emphasized that putting the starting quarterback in a preseason game would affect the entire team. “If you play your quarterback, you’re playing everybody because you’re going to play your left tackle, you’re going to play your left guard, you’re going to play your starting receivers,” Schottenheimer explained. He concluded that it “impacts a lot of people.”
The Cowboys are confident that Prescott will be ready for the season opener without the need for preseason game exposure. Schottenheimer stated, “The most important thing for us is the timing and the rhythm and things that we’re trying to do with our passing game, which you can get done in practice without playing.”
Prescott fully participated in training camp and is surrounded by new team members. The Cowboys are focusing on maintaining health and preparation rather than taking risks in preseason games. Last season, Prescott missed nine games due to a torn hamstring that needed surgery.
Since then, he has shown no signs of injury during the offseason program, although some drills were modified. The Cowboys are set to face the Falcons in their next preseason game on Friday, August 22.
Recent Posts
- Rashee Rice Faces NFL Hearing Over Discipline Date Set for September 30
- Dak Prescott to Sit Out Preseason Games, Says Cowboys’ Coach
- Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Strategic Picks for 2025 Season
- John Cena Returns to WWE SmackDown from Dublin This Friday
- Willy Adames Returns to Milwaukee Amid Mixed Emotions
- Bears Rookie Luther Burden III Shines Despite Depth Chart Position
- Max Fried Aims to Rebound as Yankees Face Red Sox
- Top Fantasy Football Draft Tips for 2025 Season
- Gary Oldman Celebrates Career with Handprint Ceremony in Hollywood
- Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Picks as Season Nears End
- NASCAR Cup Series: Follow Your Favorites for Updates
- Alycia Parks Upsets Top Seed Emma Navarro in Monterrey
- Indiana Fever Faces Injuries Ahead of Playoff Push
- Red Sox Announce Major Charity Event Amid Playoff Push
- Braves Celebrate 30th Anniversary of 1995 World Series Win Tonight
- Virginia Schools Face Federal Scrutiny Over Bathroom Policies
- Brewers to Honor Bob Uecker During Cubs Series at American Family Field
- Twins Gear Up for Series with White Sox as New Pitchers Await Debut
- James Dupré Releases New Album ‘It’s All Happening’ Today
- Fantasy Football Draft Tips: Elevate Your Game Before Season Start