Dak Prescott Sits Out Preseason Games as Cowboys Prepare for Upcoming Opponent

DALLAS, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has yet to play in any preseason games this year, a choice confirmed by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Wednesday.

Schottenheimer stated that the decision is intentional, noting that Prescott’s situation differs from previous quarterbacks he has coached, like Sam Bradford and Drew Brees, who needed to play during preseason for job competition and experience.

“I’ve made it very clear,” Schottenheimer told CowboyWire, “Dak Prescott knows how to play quarterback and he gets great reps every day against our defense.” He emphasized that Prescott has benefited from extensive practice during organized team activities and training camp.

Schottenheimer explained how playing Prescott could have ripple effects on the entire team, stating, “If you play your quarterback, you’re playing everybody,” as it would require offensive linemen and receivers to participate as well.

The Cowboys are confident that Prescott is ready for the regular season without the need for preseason exposure. “The most important thing for us is the timing and the rhythm and things that we’re trying to do with our passing game,” Schottenheimer added, highlighting that these objectives can be achieved through practice.

Throughout training camp, Prescott remained fully active and showed no lingering effects from the torn hamstring that sidelined him for nine games last season. Last November marked his return to the field, where he played against the Atlanta Falcons.

As the Cowboys prepare to face the Falcons in their next preseason game on Friday, the team remains focused on health improvement and strategic preparation rather than exposing Prescott to risks.