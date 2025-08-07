Dakota Fanning, Jake Johnson, Cory Michael Smith Star in New Alaska Drama

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dakota Fanning, Jake Johnson, and Cory Michael Smith have signed on to star in a new untitled romantic drama, directed by Joe Swanberg. Set in various locations across Alaska, the plot details remain confidential.

Fanning, Johnson, and Smith will also take on producing roles alongside Swanberg and Ashleigh Snead. Dan Johnson, Kathy Gitibin Parsa, and Ariana Parsa will serve as executive producers.

This film marks Swanberg’s fourth collaboration with Johnson, following their previous projects, including ‘Drinking Buddies,’ ‘Digging for Fire,’ and ‘Win It All.’

Fanning, celebrated for her recent performances in Netflix‘s ‘The Perfect Couple‘ and ‘Ripley,’ is also working on an upcoming adaptation set for release in February 2027, where she will produce and star alongside her sister Elle Fanning.

Additionally, Fanning stars in ‘All Her Fault,’ a thriller miniseries for Peacock, and the horror film ‘Vicious‘ produced by Paramount.

Johnson recently made his feature directorial debut with ‘Self Reliance,’ which premiered at SXSW. Known for roles in ‘New Girl‘ and ‘Minx,’ he will star in the pickleball comedy ‘The Dink‘ and the Apple series ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.’

Cory Michael Smith is expanding his filmography with a leading role in a new Halloween-themed thriller for A24. He recently garnered acclaim for his performance in the HBO film ‘Mountainhead,’ directed by Jesse Armstrong.

Swanberg is recognized for his extensive work in the indie film scene, having directed over 20 features. His notable credits include ‘Drinking Buddies,’ ‘Happy Christmas,’ and Netflix’s anthology series ‘Easy.’

Fanning, Johnson, and Smith are all represented by UTA, while Swanberg is managed by Entertainment 360.