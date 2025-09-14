Entertainment
Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Sheer Gucci Gown at Charity Dinner
New York, September 12, 2025 – Actress Dakota Johnson turned heads with her daring fashion choice at the Kering Foundation‘s Fourth Annual Caring for Women Dinner on September 11. The event, held in New York City, aims to raise funds for organizations combating violence against women.
Johnson wore a striking black sheer tulle gown designed by Gucci. The dress featured elegant floral patterns and was worn over a black bra and matching panties, making it both bold and sophisticated. With long sleeves and a high neckline, the look perfectly blended class and contemporary style.
The 35-year-old actress is known for her fashion-forward choices, and this gown is being hailed as one of her most daring yet. Johnson’s stylist, Kate Young, accessorized the outfit with a stunning diamond necklace and emerald earrings, while her hair was styled in a casual bun to keep the focus on the dress.
Responses to Johnson’s outfit have varied. Supporters praise it as a powerful fashion statement that celebrates women’s bodies, while others hold differing views. Nonetheless, her appearance at the charity event drew significant attention.
At the event, Johnson advocated for women’s rights, leveraging her celebrity status to highlight the cause. “It’s inspiring to be here and support an important mission,” Johnson said. The Kering Foundation seeks to unite leaders from fashion and other industries to combat violence against women.
Alongside her fashion statement, Johnson has been promoting her new film, Splitsville, which is currently in theaters. The comedy follows the complex dynamics of couples navigating open relationships. “It’s about the complexities of love,” Johnson explained during a previous appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.
Tickets for Splitsville are available now, bringing more attention to both the actress’s notable fashion and her film career.
Recent Posts
- Drew Brees: Saints Can Compete for NFC South Title Despite Struggles
- Astros Face Braves in Key Matchup with Altuve Highlighting Player Props
- Viv Prince, Eccentric Drummer of The Pretty Things, Dies at 84
- Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Sheer Gucci Gown at Charity Dinner
- Yankees Defeat Red Sox 5-3, Secure Series Win
- Virginia Tech Suffers Embarrassing Loss Amid Recruits’ Visits
- Correa and James Face Off Again in Apertura 2025 Clash
- Morgan Wallen Flips Off T-Shirt Amid Country Music Feud
- Phillies’ Alvarado Out for Season with Forearm Strain
- Atlas Struggles as Coach Urges Patience Amid Losing Streak
- Dallas Hosts Detroit in Weekend Prospect Tournament
- Marcus Freeman Chooses Chris Zorich for Notre Dame’s 2025 Roster
- Seattle Sounders Face LA Galaxy After Leagues Cup Victory
- Kentucky Wildcats Host Struggling Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday Night
- Lifetime Premieres Thrilling Tale of Survival: Lisa Aguilar’s Story
- LAFC Battles San Jose Earthquakes at Levi’s Stadium This Weekend
- Ohio State’s Bo Jackson Seeks More Playing Time After Strong Debut
- FC Dallas Aims for Crucial Win Against Austin FC
- PaleyFest Reveals Lineup for Fall TV Previews Event
- Chicago Fire Faces NYCFC in Playoff Battle