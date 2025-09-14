Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Sheer Gucci Gown at Charity Dinner

New York, September 12, 2025 – Actress Dakota Johnson turned heads with her daring fashion choice at the Kering Foundation‘s Fourth Annual Caring for Women Dinner on September 11. The event, held in New York City, aims to raise funds for organizations combating violence against women.

Johnson wore a striking black sheer tulle gown designed by Gucci. The dress featured elegant floral patterns and was worn over a black bra and matching panties, making it both bold and sophisticated. With long sleeves and a high neckline, the look perfectly blended class and contemporary style.

The 35-year-old actress is known for her fashion-forward choices, and this gown is being hailed as one of her most daring yet. Johnson’s stylist, Kate Young, accessorized the outfit with a stunning diamond necklace and emerald earrings, while her hair was styled in a casual bun to keep the focus on the dress.

Responses to Johnson’s outfit have varied. Supporters praise it as a powerful fashion statement that celebrates women’s bodies, while others hold differing views. Nonetheless, her appearance at the charity event drew significant attention.

At the event, Johnson advocated for women’s rights, leveraging her celebrity status to highlight the cause. “It’s inspiring to be here and support an important mission,” Johnson said. The Kering Foundation seeks to unite leaders from fashion and other industries to combat violence against women.

Alongside her fashion statement, Johnson has been promoting her new film, Splitsville, which is currently in theaters. The comedy follows the complex dynamics of couples navigating open relationships. “It’s about the complexities of love,” Johnson explained during a previous appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Tickets for Splitsville are available now, bringing more attention to both the actress’s notable fashion and her film career.