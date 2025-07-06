Dakota Johnson Enjoys Ibiza Getaway After Breakup with Chris Martin

IBIZA, Spain — Dakota Johnson is taking a break to heal from her recent split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The 35-year-old actress was spotted enjoying a yacht getaway with her best friend, Kate Hudson, off the coast of Ibiza on July 1.

The two women looked carefree while relaxing in string bikinis; Johnson donned a white swimsuit while Hudson opted for a yellow-and-white bathing suit. Reports suggest this trip comes at a crucial time, as Johnson ended her on-again, off-again engagement with Martin in early June.

Although their relationship was kept mostly private, Johnson had previously shared some insights with Elle in 2021. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she stated. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Following the breakup, a source told People that Johnson is handling the situation well and aims to live her life without regrets. “Dakota’s doing well. The split wasn’t exactly a shock,” the insider revealed.

In contrast, Martin seemed to show signs of emotional distress during a concert performance in June. He dedicated a heartfelt shoutout to Johnson, encouraging concert-goers to be kind and also promoted her latest film, Materialists.

A source close to the couple mentioned that their different life timelines contributed to their issues. “They really tried to work through their problems, but the age gap was often a problem. Dakota expressed a desire for children, while Chris was not interested in that anymore,” the insider explained.

Despite the challenges, there is hope that both Johnson and Martin will move on. “They made some beautiful memories together, and it’ll be hard for both to move on after such a long relationship, but they will do it,” the insider added.