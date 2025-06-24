Dakota Johnson Stars in New Open Relationship Comedy ‘Splitsville’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dakota Johnson is set to appear in a new romantic comedy titled ‘Splitsville,’ which will premiere in theaters on August 22. The film, co-written and directed by Michael Angelo Covino, explores the complexities of modern relationships.

The film’s first trailer was released on Monday, showcasing Johnson as Julie, who, along with her husband Paul (played by Covino), navigates the ups and downs of an open marriage. The plot thickens when Carey’s wife, Ashley, asks for a divorce, prompting him to seek support from Julie and Paul.

In a surprising turn, Carey learns that the secret behind Julie and Paul’s happiness lies in their open marriage. However, this revelation leads to chaotic consequences for all involved when Carey crosses boundaries that threaten their relationships.

The cast also features Nicholas Braun, David Castañeda, O-T Fagbenle, and Charlie Gillespie. After a successful premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month, where it received an eight-minute ovation, Covino expressed the film’s intent to explore deeper emotional truths about relationships.

“We wanted to depict characters who pretend to have everything figured out,” Covino said. Co-writer Marvin added, “Our discussions highlighted how people sometimes lie about their true feelings in relationships. The film tries to portray those raw reactions in real-time.”

As excitement builds for ‘Splitsville,’ fans are eager to see how its themes of love, friendship, and chaos unfold on screen.