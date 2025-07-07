Dakota Johnson Talks Feature Debut at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic — Dakota Johnson, star of “Madame Web,” is making headlines as she prepares to receive the prestigious President’s Award at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. During a press roundtable on July 6, Johnson revealed she is close to finalizing details for her directorial debut, which she describes as a project ‘very close to her heart.’

The film is in collaboration with Vanessa Burghardt, her co-star from “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” whom Johnson praised as ‘an incredible autistic actress.’ Johnson expressed her protective instincts, saying, ‘I’ve always felt that I’m not ready to direct, but with her, I just won’t let anybody else do it.’

While at the festival, Johnson is also showcasing two films: “Materialists,” directed by Celine Song and co-starring Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, and “Splitsville,” directed by Michael Angelo Covino, which she produced under her banner, TeaTime Pictures.

In “Materialists,” Johnson plays a matchmaker. She emphasized her commitment to fostering a positive environment on set, stating, ‘I can’t waste time on toxic sets anymore.’ She believes collaboration is key, asserting, ‘If it’s not a good match, then we don’t move forward.’

When discussing toxic work environments, Johnson explained she avoids ‘anybody who’s mean or condescending,’ and values healthy discussions. ‘I love a healthy argument on a set,’ she stated. ‘It’s a collaboration, not a fight.’

As a producer, she feels empowered to choose her collaborators, which has changed her work experience. ‘I was pretty vocal about my feelings from a young age,’ she added. ‘Now, I can choose all the people who are in it.’

Johnson shared her thoughts on success in filmmaking, noting that the current industry standard is shifting. ‘It’s hard to measure success based on box office numbers,’ she explained. ‘Success to me is when people feel something when they watch a film.’

She also mentioned her eagerness to take on challenging roles in the future, such as a psychopath or action hero. ‘I’m open to anything,’ she remarked.

After her role in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s thriller “Verity,” Johnson hinted at more exciting projects on the horizon. However, she could not disclose further details at this time.