Dalai Lama Celebrates 90th Birthday Amid Monsoon in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, India — Thousands gathered in Dharamshala, India, on Sunday to mark the Dalai Lama‘s 90th birthday, a significant milestone for the spiritual leader known for promoting compassion and advocating for Tibetan freedoms. Despite heavy monsoon rains and thick fog, attendees packed the narrow streets near the Tsuklakhang Tibetan Buddhist complex from early morning to catch a glimpse of the Dalai Lama.

Many hopeful attendees were left waiting outside the temple as it reached full capacity before the festivities began. The event included vibrant performances by masked dancers in traditional attire, accompanied by gongs and horns, as the Dalai Lama entered the complex.

Prominent figures, including Indian government ministers and actor Richard Gere, spoke at the event. The Dalai Lama was presented with a birthday cake adorned with fresh fruit and a white lily, as singing performances filled the courtyard.

The Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebration concluded a series of events that attracted supporters to this Himalayan city, which has served as the center of the Tibetan government-in-exile since he fled Tibet during a failed uprising in 1959. Attendee Namgyal Dorjee Gongpa traveled from New Jersey with his family, expressing the importance of this occasion for reconnecting with Tibetan culture.

In a birthday message shared on X, the Dalai Lama emphasized achieving peace through compassion. He also pledged to promote human values, religious harmony, and Tibetan culture, which he believes has much to offer the world. During a ceremony the day before, he reassured attendees of his good health and even raised his longevity goal to 130 years.

This year’s festivities took on added significance as discussions surrounding his succession began to surface. In a recent video message, the Dalai Lama declared that his office holds the authority to recognize his reincarnation, countering potential interference from the Communist Party of China, which also claims authority over this matter.

The Dalai Lama’s announcement was welcomed by many Tibetan Buddhists, who have awaited clarity on whether the tradition would continue after his passing. Concerns remain regarding China’s influence on the reincarnation process, with some adherents expressing apprehension over Beijing potentially appointing a successor that undermines Tibetan identity.

Tibetan Buddhists hold that an enlightened master can choose their rebirth after death. However, the increasingly politicized nature of this tradition raises fears over control of Tibetan religious practices. Experts anticipate that China will try to assert authority over the selection of the next Dalai Lama, aiming to align with Communist Party interests.

The Dalai Lama has previously urged his followers to reject any successor chosen by Beijing. In response to his latest statement on reincarnation, a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated that any such process must adhere to Chinese regulations, asserting state control over the selection.

On his birthday, messages from global leaders flooded in, highlighting his influence. Former President Barack Obama wished him a happy birthday and praised his compassion and advocacy for freedom. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the Dalai Lama as a symbol of moral discipline and compassion, extending heartfelt wishes for his health and longevity.