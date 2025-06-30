Dalai Lama Prepares for 90th Birthday Amid Succession Discussions

DHARAMSHALA, India — The Dalai Lama is set to address a major three-day gathering of Buddhist religious figures beginning this week, marking a significant event ahead of his 90th birthday. His followers are eager to hear details about his succession, which may provoke China.

China considers the Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, a separatist and claims it will choose his successor. The Dalai Lama has asserted that his successor will be recognized outside China and urged his followers to reject any candidate selected by Beijing.

As he approaches his milestone birthday on July 6, the Dalai Lama will consult with senior monks to provide guidance on the eventual identification of his successor, potentially a boy or girl. “The rest of my life I will dedicate for the benefit of others, as much as possible, as extensive as possible,” he told followers during a recent prayer gathering.

Dolma Tsering Teykhang, deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, emphasized the importance of hearing from the Dalai Lama regarding his succession, contending that China is attempting to control the narrative around his reincarnation for its political benefit.

“China is trying to grab this institution for its political purpose,” Teykhang said. Tibetan Buddhists believe that enlightened monks are reborn to continue their spiritual legacy, making this discussion especially significant.

Beijing remarked in March that the Dalai Lama is a political exile and lacks the right to represent the Tibetan people. The Chinese government has indicated readiness to discuss the Dalai Lama’s future on the condition that he recognizes Tibet as part of China, a notion the Tibetan government in exile has rejected.

The religious conference this week, the first since 2019, will gather over 100 Tibetan Buddhist leaders and will feature a video statement from the Dalai Lama. Hollywood actor Richard Gere, known for his support of Tibetan Buddhism, will also be in attendance.

The Dalai Lama plans to attend prayers led by the Tibetan government in exile on July 5 and will participate in birthday celebrations the following day, where he is expected to speak for approximately half an hour.

Since undergoing knee surgery in the U.S. last year, Tibetans have fervently prayed for his health. The Dalai Lama has hinted at the potential for his reincarnation in India, where he resides in exile near Dharamshala, having been identified as the reincarnation of his predecessor at age two.

The Dalai Lama’s political actions have prepared his followers for his eventual passing, such as his 2011 decision to delegate political responsibilities to a democratically elected body, ending a centuries-old tradition of having a singular spiritual and political leader for Tibet.

“Since he has come in the form of a human, we must accept that there will be a time when he is not with us,” Teykhang said. “His Holiness has really prepared us for that day; he made us act as if he’s not there.”