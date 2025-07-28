Dalilah Polanco Joins La Casa de los Famosos Mexico 3

Ciudad de México, México – Actress Dalilah Polanco has been confirmed as a participant in the upcoming reality show ‘La casa de los famosos México 3’. The announcement was made on July 14, 2025, igniting public interest in her personal life, particularly her past relationship with comedian Eugenio Derbez.

While Polanco has not frequently been in the spotlight for scandals, her romance with Derbez in the early 2000s remains a talked-about chapter. Their relationship began during the filming of the sitcom ‘La familia P.Luche’ and lasted from 2004 to 2006. Speculation grew when photos surfaced of Derbez kissing his now-wife Alessandra Rosaldo, causing rumors of possible infidelity.

In earlier interviews, Polanco described the challenges of dating Derbez, who was already a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. “Being in his shadow feels protective, but it can also be difficult,” she reflected, acknowledging that navigating their fame differences contributed to their tumultuous relationship.

Though they broke up in 2006, the media frenzy surrounding their split affected Polanco’s career. “I just ended a wonderful relationship, too bad it ended badly for me,” she stated during an interview, choosing to avoid further controversy.

Derbez later denied any wrongdoing, and Rosaldo claimed their relationship didn’t begin until after his breakup with Polanco. Although nearly two decades have passed since the scandal, it still comes up during Polanco’s interviews. “Eugenio was part of my story, but he isn’t a part of my life today,” she asserted, indicating they no longer maintain contact.

As excitement builds for ‘La casa de los famosos’, many speculate that Polanco might reveal more about her past with Derbez. However, she emphasizes her focus on entertainment and humor in the show, rather than revisiting old flames. The new season is set to premiere on July 27, 2025, on Canal de las Estrellas and ViX+.