FC Dallas Aims for Crucial Win Against Austin FC

Frisco, Texas — FC Dallas is preparing to face Austin FC in the final Copa Tejas match of the 2025 season tonight at 7:30 PM at Toyota Stadium. With playoff aspirations hanging in the balance, Dallas must secure all three points to keep their postseason hopes alive.

FC Dallas will start Jacob Jackson in goal, marking his first appearance with Maarten Paes sidelined due to injury and Michael Collodi suspended after receiving a red card last week. The defense will consist of Ramiro and Bernard Kamungo on the wings, with Sebastien Ibeagha, Shaq Moore, and Osaze Urhoghide in central defense.

The midfield will feature Kaick and Chris Cappis supporting Patrickson Delgado, while the forward line includes Petar Musa and Logan Farrington. TJ Harms has been called up from NTSC to serve as a backup, alongside Lalas Abubakar, Sebastian Lletget, Anderson Julio, Pedrinho, Josh Torquato, Sam Sarver, Diego Garcia, and Nolan Norris.

Coach Eric Quill stressed the importance of tonight’s match, stating, “Get that and you still have a decent shot at the playoffs. Miss out on that and we’re going to quickly need to get into offseason mode.”

Meanwhile, the injury list includes Geovane Jesus, Enzo Newman, and Herbert Endeley, all out due to knee issues. Paxton Pomykal will also miss the match with a knee bruise.

The weather forecast for the match predicts sunny skies with temperatures around 91 degrees. As the game approaches, fans are eager to see if FC Dallas can turn their recent form around and secure a vital victory against their Texas rivals.

Tonight’s match could be a turning point for FC Dallas, which has collected 31 points this season but currently sits in 12th place. Every match is crucial as the team aims to fight their way into playoff contention.