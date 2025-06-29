Dallas Aims for Redemption Against League Leaders San Diego

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas will host San Diego FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, June 29, 2025, in a crucial Major League Soccer clash. Dallas, currently 10th in the Western Conference, seeks to recover from a disappointing 4-2 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes earlier this week.

Dallas has struggled throughout the season, earning only 21 points from 18 matches with a record of five wins, six draws, and seven losses. The club’s hope of returning to playoff contention hinges on overcoming a poor run of form, winning just one of its last eight games across all competitions.

“We have plenty of depth,” said Dallas coach Eric Quill. “With multiple players out, it’s a chance for others to step up.” Dallas will be without Kaick Ferreira and Sebastien Ibeagha, both suspended after receiving red cards in the last match, as well as several injured players.

Meanwhile, San Diego sits at the top of the Western Conference, holding 36 points from 19 games. Their impressive performance includes a record of seven wins, one draw, and a single loss in their last nine outings. The team is coming off a thrilling 5-3 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps and aims to continue their momentum.

“This is a big moment for us,” said San Diego coach Mikey Varas. “We want to keep our winning streak alive and build on our success.” With a strong offensive and defensive lineup, San Diego has scored the second most goals in the league this season, totaling 38.

FC Dallas plans to start goalkeeper Paes, supported by a defensive line that includes Moore and Augusto. Additionally, the attack will rely on the partnership of Lucho Acosta and other key players to regain form in front of their home crowd.

The teams have met previously, with San Diego taking a commanding 5-0 victory in their last encounter. Dallas will be looking for revenge and trying to secure their first win at home this season against a formidable opponent.