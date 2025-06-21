Entertainment
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Announce 400% Pay Increase in New Netflix Season
DALLAS, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are set to receive a remarkable 400% pay increase for the 2025 season, as revealed in episode 7, “Saturn Returns,” of the Netflix series “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” which began streaming on June 18, 2025.
Megan McElaney, a four-year veteran of the Cowboys Cheerleaders, shared the news during a segment of the show. “Our efforts were heard, and they wanted to give us a raise,” she said. “And we ended up getting a 400% increase, which is like, life-changing.” Jada McLean, another veteran, expressed her relief, stating, “Happy isn’t even the right word for it. I think I felt a relief, like everything had paid off. And it was, you know, finally, we were done fighting.”
The increase comes after the team has struggled for better pay over the years. In 2019, the Cowboys doubled the cheerleaders’ game-day wages from $200 to $400 following a legal settlement with a former squad member. The new pay raise reportedly allows veterans to earn around $75 per hour, compared to the $15 per hour rate many earned previously.
Armani Latimer, another cheerleader, echoed the sentiments of her teammates, stating, “We pushed, and we got back good results.” The Dallas Cowboys organization expressed satisfaction with the outcome. A spokesperson mentioned, “We’re pleased, as you’ll see in the series, that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were happy with the outcome.”
With the start of the season approaching, the Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4, followed by their first home game against the New York Giants on September 14. As fans eagerly await the new season, the cheerleaders hope that their journey inspires others in similar situations to advocate for fair treatment and compensation.
