Dallas Cowboys Cut Super Bowl Champion Parris Campbell After Injury

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Parris Campbell on Tuesday, just days after he rejoined the team following a Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles. Campbell, 28, had been placed on injured reserve earlier this month, preventing him from competing for a roster spot.

The former Ohio State standout gained attention during the NFL Combine, where he clocked an impressive 4.31 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 59 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Campbell started his NFL career with mixed success, making just 18 catches in his rookie year before improving to 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Following his breakout season, Campbell signed with the New York Giants. In 12 games in 2023, he caught 20 passes for 104 yards. After a brief stint with the Giants, Campbell joined the Eagles, where he played in five games, recording six catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

With his move to the Cowboys this offseason, Campbell had a chance to remain in the NFC East. However, an injury limited his ability to fight for a position on the roster. Despite his recent struggles, Campbell is expected to seek opportunities with other NFL teams as he continues his career.