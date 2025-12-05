Dallas Cowboys Eye Playoffs After Three-Game Winning Streak

Dallas, TX — The Dallas Cowboys have flipped their season after a rough start. They went into their Week 10 bye with a record of 3-5-1, but now they find themselves in the playoff race after winning three consecutive games. Heading into a crucial Thursday night matchup against the Lions, the Cowboys hold a record of 6-5-1.

If the Cowboys continue this win streak, they have a chance to secure a playoff spot. Dallas could make the postseason as a wild card or even win their division. In a surprise scenario, they could end up as the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

To achieve this improbable goal, the Cowboys will need to win all of their remaining games. Their schedule includes matchups against the Lions, the Commanders, and the Cardinals. If they can snag a victory against Detroit, they will face only one other team above .500 at home.

The Cowboys must also rely on other teams to falter. For example, they need the Chicago Bears to finish their last five games with a 2-3 record. The Bears, who face Green Bay and the Detroit Lions in two of those games, might struggle based on their previous results.

The Los Angeles Rams must also underperform. The Cowboys need them to go 2-3 in their last five games, which includes losing to both the Seahawks and the Lions.

In the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles are currently favorites but face challenges against the Chargers and Bills. The Cowboys will need them to lose at least one of those games to keep their division title hopes alive.

As the playoffs approach, the pressure will mount. If the Cowboys succeed in their games and the other teams fall into place according to the Cowboys’ needs, they could secure the top seed in the NFC. But it all starts with a win over the Lions.