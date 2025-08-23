Dallas Cowboys Face Atlanta Falcons in Final Preseason Game

Arlington, TX — The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Atlanta Falcons for their final preseason game on Friday, August 22, at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). This matchup occurs at AT&T Stadium and marks a significant opportunity for many players looking to secure their spots on the roster.

Despite the excitement surrounding the game, it is expected that the Cowboys will not field many of their starters. This situation leaves room for down-roster players to make their case. One player to watch will be running back Jaydon Blue, who is anticipated to return from injury for some action in the game.

Additionally, quarterback Joe Milton will have another chance to showcase his skills in front of the coaching staff and fans. Defensive tackle and cornerback positions remain uncertain, with injuries impacting player availability in those areas.

As both teams enter the game with a record of 0-2 in the preseason, this match is not just about winning but also about evaluating talent. The odds are slightly in favor of the Cowboys, with a point spread set at Dallas -2.5.

Fans can catch the game live on KTVT 11 locally or on the NFL Network nationally. For streaming options, platforms like ESPN+ offer potential access.

The Dallas Cowboys will conclude this preseason run with hopes of refining their team ahead of the regular season, which begins soon.