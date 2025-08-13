Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals Cancer Battle in Netflix Documentary

OXNARD, California — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed he has battled stage 4 melanoma for over a decade, thanks to a groundbreaking experimental drug. In a candid interview, Jones shared his story after a question from The Dallas Morning News about his health.

“I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy],” said the 82-year-old Jones. He announced, “I now have no tumors,” marking a remarkable turnaround in his health.

Jones’ cancer diagnosis came in June 2010, and he began treatment soon after at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Over the years, he underwent four surgeries, including two on his lungs and two on his lymph nodes.

According to medical sources, stage 4 melanoma is a severe form of skin cancer that spreads to other organs. The five-year survival rate for this stage used to be around 22.5% but has reportedly risen to 50% due to advanced treatments.

In a Netflix documentary titled “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,” Jones mentioned his cancer treatment during discussions about his tenure with the Cowboys. Episode 5 touches on his complicated relationship with former coach Jimmy Johnson.

As Jones recalls, a doctor advised him to meditate and make peace with individuals who caused him stress. Humorously, he mentioned writing Jimmy Johnson’s name at the top of his list.

“I went back to the doctor a few weeks later and said, ‘I can’t get past that first [expletive],'” Jones joked in the documentary. His story sheds light on a personal battle that contrasted with his public persona as a bold team owner.

With the Cowboys now looking to return to Super Bowl glory, Jones heads into the 2025 season, focusing on his team’s prospects and continuing his fight against cancer.